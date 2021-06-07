June 2021 Google Webmaster Report

The past month or so was one of the most active months I've seen with Google Search in a while. We had a confirmed Google June 2021 core update, several unconfirmed algorithm updates including the big May 22nd update, Google announced MUM (it's not live yet), and Google told us the page experience update will come to desktop as well.

Google shared its news trust ranking signals - which is about transparency. Google hinted they may come down on UGC spam, while it sent far fewer manual actions last year than previous years. Google added new video markup options and launched the Schema.org validator tool. Google Search Console updated the CLS metrics for the better, announced it is dropping rich result types but added more specific rich results to the report.

We also covered tons of user interface changes and local maps related changes and a heck of a lot more.

Most of the chatter going on right now in the SEO space is related to the core update, as you'd imagine.

For last months recap, see the May 2021 Google webmaster report (clever name).

Here are the more important stories you may want to catch up on:

Google Core Update

Google Unconfirmed Algorithm UpdatesOther Google Google AlgorithmsGoogle SEOGoogle Search ConsoleGoogle User Interface TestsGoogle LocalOther Google Search

