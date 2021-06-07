June 2021 Google Webmaster Report

The past month or so was one of the most active months I've seen with Google Search in a while. We had a confirmed Google June 2021 core update, several unconfirmed algorithm updates including the big May 22nd update, Google announced MUM (it's not live yet), and Google told us the page experience update will come to desktop as well.
Google shared its news trust ranking signals - which is about transparency. Google hinted they may come down on UGC spam, while it sent far fewer manual actions last year than previous years. Google added new video markup options and launched the Schema.org validator tool. Google Search Console updated the CLS metrics for the better, announced it is dropping rich result types but added more specific rich results to the report.
We also covered tons of user interface changes and local maps related changes and a heck of a lot more.
Most of the chatter going on right now in the SEO space is related to the core update, as you'd imagine.
For last months recap, see the May 2021 Google webmaster report (clever name).
Here are the more important stories you may want to catch up on:
Google Core Update
- Google June 2021 Core Update Is Live - So Far, We Are Not Noticing Much
- Google June 2021 Core Update Tremors But It's Still Early
- May 22nd Google Algorithm Update Is Off The Charts
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update May 19th & 20th - Not Confirmed
- Mid-May Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Continues
- May 13th Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update (Not Confirmed)
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Tremors On May 7th & May 9th
- Google Announces Multitask Unified Model - MUM
- Google Will Announce When MUM Is Added To Google Search
- Google Page Experience Update Coming To Desktop As Well
- Google News Article & Site Wide Factors Trust Signals
- Google May Increase Enforcement On User Generated Content Spam With Penalties?
- Google Sent 2.9 Million Manual Webspam Actions In 2020; Less Than Previous Years
- Google Video Key Moments Clip & Seek Markup
- Schema.org Markup Validator Is Now Live
- Google Mobile First Indexing Still Not 100% Yet
- Google Supports Six New Math Solver Problem Types Rich Results
- Google On Internationalization, Languages & What It Takes To Succeed In SEO
- Google Says Search Traffic Changes Aren't Always Indicative Of Technical Issues
- Google Can Lose Track Of Tons Of URL Parameters; Why Canonicals Are Important
- Google: Redirecting A URL To A New URL Will Redirect The Core Web Vital Metrics
- Google: Creating Unrelated Content To Build Links Is A "Wasted Opportunity"
- Google: You Don't Need All Three Good Web Vital Scores For Ranking Boost
- Signed Exchange Reports May Come To Google Search Console
- Google: We Do Not Use The Trust Project Directly For Search Rankings
- Google Talks Hypothetically About Speed As A Ranking Factor - It's Small
- Updated Cumulative Layout Shift Metric Is Live In Google Search Console
- Google Search Console Performance Report To Drop Rich Result Type
- Google Search Console Changes Event Structured Data Reporting
- Google Search Console Regular Expressions Gets Exclusions Support
- Practice Problems Search Appearance Filters Now Available In Search Console Performance Report
- Google Search Console Stops Reporting On Scroll To Text
- Google Search Results With Hear This Out Loud Button
- Google Featured Snippets Tests Also Covered On This Page Links
- Google Search Tests Learn More Instead Of People Also Ask
- Google Tests Expandable More Specific Searches
- Google Tests Trending Searches On Google Mobile Home Page
- Google Video Results On Right Side Of Search Results
- Google Search Tests Super Wide Image Results Box
- Google Maps Will Tailor Results For You & Time Of Day
- Google Maps Showed Distances For Service Area Businesses
- New on Google Local Search Results Label
- Google My Business Removes Ability To Edit Or Create Short Names
- Hey Google, Bring My Business Online Feature In Google My Business Assistant App
- Google Bug Displayed Hidden Business Addresses In Google Local Shopping Search
- Hide Your Phone Number In Google My Business / Google Local
- Google My Business Performance Report To Add Direction Requests & Website Visits
- Google 10 Local Pack - A Bug?
- Google My Business Call History Feature Now Showing Call Data
- Google My Business Insights Now Shows Bookings Reporting Data
- Google Podcast: Deeper Insight Into Serving & More Fun Tidbits
- New Google Merchant Center Website Needs Improvement Policy Status
- Reverse Google Image Search And Google Lens Coming Closer Together
- Google Search Advocates Aren't Suppose To Know About Ranking Anymore
- Google About This Result Expands Worldwide For English Queries
