Google seems to be testing a new design for the delivery buttons in the local panel and local pack for restaurants. The old icon was a fork and knife but the new one looks like a car or bike delivery icon.

Here is the new one Google is testing, spotted by Sarah Blocksidge on Twitter:

Here is a full size screenshot you can click on:

Here is the design from 2019 with the fork and knife:

Which do you like better?

Forum discussion at Twitter.