Google Tests Arrow Up In Footer Of Mobile Search Results

The other day we saw Google testing a magnifying glass in the bottom right footer of the mobile search results. Now I am seeing Google test an arrow up, that when clicked on, jumps the searcher to the top of the page to conduct another search as well.

Brodie Clark spotted this arrow up button and shared a screenshot or two on Twitter:

Here is what Brodie posted:

Google is working on their mobile UX more with this test. Have been seeing a blue magnifying glass appear in the bottom right corner lately – now also seeing a similar-looking grey arrow. Both taking the user to the top of the SERP again (makes sense). pic.twitter.com/viDso2aEms — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) June 16, 2021

Google always be testing.

Forum discussion at Twitter.