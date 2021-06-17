Google Tests Arrow Up In Footer Of Mobile Search Results

Jun 17, 2021
The other day we saw Google testing a magnifying glass in the bottom right footer of the mobile search results. Now I am seeing Google test an arrow up, that when clicked on, jumps the searcher to the top of the page to conduct another search as well.

Brodie Clark spotted this arrow up button and shared a screenshot or two on Twitter:

Here is what Brodie posted:

Google always be testing.

