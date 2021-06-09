Google Video Best Practices Adds Details For SafeSearch & Adult Content

Google has added a new section to its video best practices help document for SafeSearch and adult oriented content. The document was updated on June 3rd, after a big update to that document this past March.

The document added sections for how to optimize your video content for SafeSearch, Google's adult filter. Google wrote "SafeSearch is a setting in Google user accounts that specifies whether to show or block explicit images, videos, and websites in Google Search results. You should help Google understand the nature of your videos in order to apply SafeSearch settings to your videos if appropriate."

Google recommends that you group adult videos together with the same common URL structure, like all under .com/adult/filename. Google said "If your site contains adult videos, we strongly recommend grouping the videos separately from other videos on your website. For example: http//www.example.com/adult/video.mp4."

Google also said you should add metadata to adult pages to communicate the rating of the content of that page as adult or RTA (restricted to adults) meta tag. Google said its "algorithms use a variety of signals to decide whether videos or a whole page should be filtered from the results when the user's SafeSearch filter is turned on. In the case of videos, some of these signals are generated using machine learning, but the SafeSearch algorithms also look at simpler things such as where the video was used previously and the context in which the video was used."

One of the strongest signals is self-marked adult pages. If you publish adult content, Google recommends that you add one of the following meta tags to your pages:

So if you do adult video content, keep this in mind.

