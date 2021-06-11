Google Search Tests Custom Designed Backgrounds Based On Query Again

Only nine months ago, Google tested a feature to show a graphic behind the Google search box header, that was customized based on your query. So if you searched for [flowers], Google would show an image of flowers as the header for Google Search. Google ran into issues where it was showing some nudity or not PG-13 related images for some queries and halted the experiment. Well, now Google is testing it again - 9 months later.

I tried to replicate this on numerous browser, but I am unable to. But Saad AK was in the Google testing group, at least through last night, and he shared these screenshots with me on Twitter:

Here are some more images of this happening:

Here are some more: pic.twitter.com/140DFvYNXq — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) June 10, 2021

I asked him to see if he can replicate the not so PG-13 images but when he went back to test it, he was no longer being shown customized graphic headers.

Are you able to replicate it?

Forum discussion at Twitter.