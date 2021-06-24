Google Local Pack Review Filters Smiley Faces

Google seems to be testing adding smiley faces to the local pack reviews filter options. So in the "people often mention" keyword filters, instead of it just saying the words like care, food, products, quality, etc, it may add a smiley face to some of those words to express higher satisfaction from customers in those areas.

This one was also spotted by Claire Carlile on Twitter and supposedly it is not incredibly new, but it is about a month or so old according to Tim Capper. Here is Claire's screen shot:

I tried to replicate this one myself but again, I do not see this in my tests.

Do you like this?

Forum discussion at Twitter.