You Can Now Manage Your Google My Business Posts, Services & Delivery In Search

Google announced you can now manage your Google My Business profile Google Posts, your service listings, your delivery options and more directly in Google Search - like you can with other aspects of your Google My Business profile.

(1) Services: You can now use the "Edit profile" menu within Google Search to quickly update the services you offer and, if applicable, the local areas you service. Google said for service or restaurant business and work with one of the Reserve with Google partners, you can now enable online bookings through your Business Profile — right from Google Search.

(2) Google Posts: You will soon be able to add Google Posts, as early as next week, directly from Google Search as well. To make these updates to your Business Profile, start by logging into the Google account associated with your business. From there you can type the name of your business or "my business" into Google Search or tap your profile picture followed by "Your Business Profile" on Google Maps.

(3) Take out and delivery: Google said that in "the coming weeks", you will be able to add and update online ordering options directly from Google Search. Once enabled, you can indicate your ordering preferences for takeout and delivery to let customers know what works best for you. Add and edit your entire menu or featured dishes via the "Edit profile" menu on Google Search. These new entry points help food businesses update their info and interact with customers right from the apps they already use — Search and Maps:

(4) Pointy: Eligible retailers in the U.S. can get all their in-store product inventory automatically added to their Business Profile by signing up for Pointy from Google right from Google Search. Learn more on how to do that over here.

