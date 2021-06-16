Google Browse More Ideas Search Feature

Google on mobile search has a new box for "browse more ideas" for some queries. This box shows is a fancy query refinement to get you to do more searches to refine your query to something more specific.

For example, a search for [beach ideas] will show query refinement options for [beach date ideas], [ideas for beach trips], [beach gift ideas] and [beach party ideas]. Here is a screenshot:

Clicking on any of these conducts another search in Google for that query.

This was first spotted by Saad AK who posted more examples on Twitter:

Hi @rustybrick SIR,



I am seeing "Browse more ideas" feature in the Google SERPs. It might be new.



Some queries (out of many) which triggered it:



1: painting kitchen cabinet ideas

2: beach ideas

3: indoor birthday party ideas

4: new ideas for home decor



— Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) June 15, 2021

Brodie Clark convinced me it was new:

— Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) June 15, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.