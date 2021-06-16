Google Browse More Ideas Search Feature

Jun 16, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google on mobile search has a new box for "browse more ideas" for some queries. This box shows is a fancy query refinement to get you to do more searches to refine your query to something more specific.

For example, a search for [beach ideas] will show query refinement options for [beach date ideas], [ideas for beach trips], [beach gift ideas] and [beach party ideas]. Here is a screenshot:

Clicking on any of these conducts another search in Google for that query.

This was first spotted by Saad AK who posted more examples on Twitter:

Brodie Clark convinced me it was new:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

