Google Local Pack Sections Buttons Triggers Query Refinements

This is a weird one... Claire Carlile noticed Google testing where if you click on the section buttons or local listing labels in the local listing on mobile, it will refine your search query in the main search box. This is not how this has worked in the past, Google would just show you the reviews, updates, photos of that business, but the query would not change.

Claire posted this example on Twitter - I cannot replicate this, so I am wondering if this is a legit test or some weird Google bug:

This works like other search refinement filters we've seen before, even the one I posted about just before but in this application, it just doesn't make much sense. What am I missing?

It is changing the query in the search box but the action it takes is not a new search or query in Google Search.

