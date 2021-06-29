Google Showing Non-AMP URL In Top Stories Carousel When AMP URL Is Available?

Last week, Google began showing non-AMP content in the top stories carousel in mobile search. This was as expected with the page experience update rollout. But Kyle Sutton posted on Twitter that in some cases Google may even show the non-AMP URL in the top stories carousel when there is an AMP version available - which probably should not be the case.

Here is his tweet showing this in action:

"If both versions of a page are offered, Google will continue to link to the AMP version of the page on mobile, as is the case today." - Core Web Vitals & Page Experience FAQs: https://t.co/CiUBf1bmgQ — Kyle Sutton (@KyleW_Sutton) June 24, 2021

Since Kyle sent this to me, I've been trying to replicate it on my actual physical mobile phone but I have not seen a case of this. I wonder if Kyle's simulator was showing something off to Google's user agent detection or confused Google. Because Google on desktop won't likely show AMP URLs anyway.

This specific story Kyle is highlighting is over here and yes, there is an AMP version over here - but maybe there is something in the code telling Google to not use the AMP version. I didn't dig too deeply but have you seen this on mobile? Google showing the non-AMP version when there is an AMP version avaialble?

Forum discussion at Twitter.