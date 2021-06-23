Google My Business Rush Hours & About Your Company Reports

Google may be releasing two new reports within Google My Business Insights. One report shows your business's popular times or "rush hour" and the other report shows what your company is known for.

Lluc B. Penycate shared some screen shots of this on Twitter and in the Local Search Forums. These screen shots are in Spanish but you should be able to figure it out.

Rush Hours report shows you the time of the day that your location is busy. You can select "domingo" or Sunday and it will show you the time on Sunday that your location is busy:

This is a pilot report, according to this help document and says "This section shows when your location is busiest. You’ll see an hour-by-hour graph of how many customers visit your location, based on Google estimates. Use the dropdown menu at the top left of the card to select which day of the week you’d like to analyze. At the bottom of the card, you’ll also see “Visit length”, which tells you how long customers typically spend at your location."

The "what is known about your company" section shows you what customers think about your business. Probably based on the reviews and ratings you give the business in Google Local.

Very interesting and useful reports!

Also, it looks like the photos report is having some issues:

Forum discussion at Twitter and Local Search Forums.