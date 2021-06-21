Google Updates Search Help Docs For Robots.txt & Structured Data

Google has released several updates to both the robots.txt documentation and the structured data documentation last Friday. Here is a list of those changes from Google's site.

Here is some clarity on why Google made the changes from Lizzi Harvey and Gary Illyes of Google:

@methode oh come on. there were only 148 comments, and a 4 page doc.



here are the other links if you wanna take a look!https://t.co/kREZTScTbt https://t.co/cDSV8PuYXk pic.twitter.com/hDggaUCz71 — Lizzi Harvey (@LizziHarvey) June 18, 2021

Insane, people sent in 148 comments that the both of them used to revise the robots.txt documents. Lizzi added that they also ended up "fixing issues across 20+ structured data docs."

