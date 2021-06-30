Google Merchant Center Relaxes Insufficient Payment Information Policy

Google announced that it is changing the insufficient payment information for Google Merchant Center. Specifically Merchants will no longer be required to provide their accepted payment methods on their website to customers before the checkout process. This change began on June 28, 2021.

Google did say that the payment methods must be present on the checkout page. Google said "merchants will still need to make sure at least one conventional payment method is available to customers during checkout."

The old policy read "Payment methods. Make sure at least one conventional method of payment is available to users during checkout. For example, credit card, debit card, invoicing, or payment on delivery. Be sure to inform users of all the available payment methods before checkout."

So I guess this policy has been relaxed.

