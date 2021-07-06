Bing Testing Graphical Version Of Explore Further

In February, Microsoft Bing started to show explore further recommendations based on what is popular in a textual and simple link user interface. Now, Bing is testing showing this in a more graphical version.

Here is a screen shot of the version I see, the text link based version:

Here is the version Frank Sandtmann, a German SEO consultant, sent me the other day, which is way more graphical:

The new, more graphical version, is way more out there and visible. Frank told me "I find it quite remarkable that they are displaying 4 results, which are completely independent of the original organic result (#1). None of those domains was present on the first SERP of the original search term (“vegan caramel”), so one might question, why they have been chosen." Excellent questions...

Last month we saw Bing showing explore this page in the search results, Bing is getting super clever.

Forum discussion at Twitter.