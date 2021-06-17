Google Tests Article Carousel For Author Knowledge Panels

Google is now testing showing article carousel sliders within the knowledge panel for some journalists or authors. It would show in the knowledge panel section for when you search for their name.

It is currently a limited beta in the US English mobile search results for a limited number of journalist names but Google may expand it. When Google expands it, it may look like it does here or it may change shape and form. Google said "going to be testing out different ways of organizing the content to ensure we optimize for the best experience."

Here is what it looks like:

Google said it is testing this feature to "help you quickly understand what subjects that person has recently covered and make it easy for you to find some of their latest work." It can also help publishers get more traffic to their sites.

Google this is a limited test but the company is "looking to expand the feature over time to more journalists, devices and languages" over time.

As Lily Ray said on Twitter "This is a great example of how Knowledge Graph entity data is potentially being leveraged for E-A-T purposes (as I speculated about yesterday on the SMX Q&A) 🤓" Yea, we had this conversation and she was all in on this idea, I wasn't so sure. :)

Want your author knowledge panels to have this? Google said then add structured metadata "to their article pages, including the journalist or author's name, and bio pages for their journalists describing their expertise."

