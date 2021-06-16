Google Tests Refinement Bubbles In People Also Ask

Google is testing search refinement bubbles and selectors in the people also ask area of the search results. So the people also ask box comes up and then you can refine those options by clicking on the search refinement bubbles.

Brodie Clark spotted this and posted a video of it in action on Twitter. Brodie said "Categorising of People Also Ask data? Music to my ears. When the buttons appear alongside the PAA box, they allow you to filter the questions by topic focus. This has the potential to be an awesome dataset for SEOs when creating content."

Here is his GIF:

I cannot replicate this but it is pretty cool and probably a gold mind for SEO/SEM research.

We've seen these refinement bubbles all over the search results, so I am not too surprised to see them here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.