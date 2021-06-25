Google Search Notice For Unreliable Search Results For Quickly Changing Results

Google is testing a new search feature, similar to the feature where it says there are no great matches for your results but for new results. When Google notices that the results for a query are new, that the topic is new, and the results are changing quickly, Google will tell searchers that "it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources."

This is a notice that you may see unreliable sources of information on this brand new topic because it is so new.

Here is a screenshot from Vox:

It is pretty wild that Google does this. It shows Google knows when its results may not be all that great and Google is brave enough to admit it. Pretty cool.

Google now warns people about unreliable or quickly changing search results https://t.co/aXb5llhSlb pic.twitter.com/khVTNhlFuZ — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 24, 2021

Update: Google has announced this officially later today.

Forum discussion at Twitter.