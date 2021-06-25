Google Search Notice For Unreliable Search Results For Quickly Changing Results

Jun 25, 2021 • 8:01 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google is testing a new search feature, similar to the feature where it says there are no great matches for your results but for new results. When Google notices that the results for a query are new, that the topic is new, and the results are changing quickly, Google will tell searchers that "it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources."

This is a notice that you may see unreliable sources of information on this brand new topic because it is so new.

Here is a screenshot from Vox:

click for full size

It is pretty wild that Google does this. It shows Google knows when its results may not be all that great and Google is brave enough to admit it. Pretty cool.

Update: Google has announced this officially later today.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Delays Plans To Block Cookies Through 2023 & Pauses FLoC
 
blog comments powered by Disqus