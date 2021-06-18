Google Knowledge Panel People Also Search For Scrollable Widget

There is a heck of a lot going on here with this Google knowledge panel. If you search for [amish] on mobile and see the "people also search for" section and then click on the "more" link, you are taken to this scrollable carousel unit with more options people also search for options.

This was spotted by Mordy Oberstein who posted screen shots (why not a video this time?) on Twitter. I made a GIF to show how this flows from the search, to the click on "more" and to scrolling through the carousel of other people also search for options:

There is just a lot going on here... I am not sure if this is new but I have never seen it before.

