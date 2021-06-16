Google Video: Changes With Top Stories With The Page Experience Update

Google has released a really nice and clear video on what top stories changes are happening now with the release of the page experience update. As you know, top stories no longer require AMP and signed exchanges support will allow Google to prefetch those pages and load them instantly.

We covered all of this numerous times here, and there is a big FAQ on the changes if you missed it. But also, here is a video just about the top stories changes, which is a nice overview of these changes for those that like to consume this stuff over video content:

The short part is that now that Google can validate if your pages are fast using core web vitals, it no longer needs to require AMP pages validation for this purpose and thus any page is eligible for top stories inclusion now. I should add that not all core web vitals need to be met for top stories inclusion either.

