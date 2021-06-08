Google Tests Trending Searches Carousel

Jun 8, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is testing a new carousel in the search results titled "trending searches." This shows a carousel with images and query refinements based on your original query - that may show what searches related to your original query are trending.

In the example sent to me by Saad AK on Twitter, the search was for [buy jacket] and the trending searches carousel has options for Yin Yang, Lapel Collar, Cow Print, Flannel Shirt, Bubble and more.

Here is part of the screenshot:

Here are more:

Again, I cannot replicate this.

