Google Tests Trending Searches Carousel

Google is testing a new carousel in the search results titled "trending searches." This shows a carousel with images and query refinements based on your original query - that may show what searches related to your original query are trending.

In the example sent to me by Saad AK on Twitter, the search was for [buy jacket] and the trending searches carousel has options for Yin Yang, Lapel Collar, Cow Print, Flannel Shirt, Bubble and more.

Here is part of the screenshot:

Here are more:

Hi @rustybrick SIR,

I hope you are fine.



I was seeing "Trending searches" carousel in Google SERPs. I think it's new.



Query: buy jacket pic.twitter.com/AUpEvKL0bJ — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) June 7, 2021

Again, I cannot replicate this.

Forum discussion at Twitter.