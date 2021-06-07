Google June 2021 Core Update Impact Now Being Felt

As you know, the Google June 2021 Core Update began rolling out at about 6:30pm ET on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 but the chatter within the industry was not at core update levels. Meaning, SEOs who track these changes didn't really say this was a big update and I still think that to be the case on some level, even this morning.

The rollout did start to pick up Saturday night (in terms of SEOs chatter, SEOs noticing the core update) through even today but it is still not at the big core update levels I would normally see. It reminds me of the September 2019 core update that took a few days to noticed after that rollout too was a slow one.

Maybe this June 2021 core update is similar to that? Who knows. We do know that Google said this June 2021 core update is two part, with another rollout coming in July. Maybe it will have more of a big bang impact of a typical core update when that part rolls out?

Don't get me wrong, many of the tools are showing big fluctuations a day after the announcement, but the chatter is not at the levels of a typical core update in terms of the timing from when it was announced. Normally, when it is announced, within 12-24 hours we see a huge spike in chatter. But here is the chatter, there is a lot of it, but much more spread out than a typical core update, over several days since the announcement.

Here is the chatter from over the weekend and this morning from WebmasterWorld, Black Hat World and Twitter:

Keep in mind, it was mostly quiet and people asking if anyone else is noticing changes until Saturday. Comments like "I went through like 100+ sites today and am seeing absolutely nothing" is what I saw. But then Saturday, Sunday hit and we saw some chatter:

Finally hit me yesterday at 7pm EST on the dot. Down roughly 25% on my largest blog in law and government vertical. Other blogs are seeing small up and down changes. The last few days were quiet but overall May was very volatile for my blogs. I was surprised the update was announced after all the volatility in May... Hoping for a correction with the "two part update" in July. Good luck everyone it's a bumpy ride.

I've seen mostly positive movements here. Both of my websites recovering significantly from the previous core update.

Huge hit suddenly over the last few hours. Semrush shows our ranks plummeting site-wide. Entertainment / education.

Since today started noticing changes. It is very hard to say what exactly the impact is, but it seems negative right now. Have a reason to believe that in further week SERPs can start moving drastically, and we will see the final result for this update.

The last few days it was quiet, now the update is showing its face. As always, when we have improved the site again despite all the highs / lows and increased our income, it goes down again.

I'm seeing another big drop in both ranking and in traffic to my most important pages. My home page and my more popular landing pages with the most inbound links all vanished and have had one visit this morning. For the first time ever I am seeing low rank and low traffic interior pages receive more visits than my top ranking pages. For me this seems to be an indication of some sort of penalty in action. I'm finding myself dropping to page five for terms that I was at the top for years, and it's not because the other sites have high DA, links or content.

To be honest, I'm pretty panicked seeing the results for my site. I've done nothing drastic to my site / structure for a long time. It's naturally grown over 20 years, naturally gaining backlinks from articles, etc. I don't do anything "spammy", just concentrate on doing what my clients want (high-quality content) with regular updates and improvements to the design every 18 months or so. If these results I'm seeing now stick, it's game over for me as 80%+ of my business comes from organic results. I can't afford to spent thousands on advertising.

Oh lordie, Google has just unhooked one of my sites. I only have a handful so it's noticeable. What do I mean by unhooked? I mean it's getting the same amount of traffic but it's no longer US based, now it's coming from all countries wether they speak the language or not. Same amount overall but a 70% drop from the US. My site would have to be being translated for that to make sense.

Big drop for us so far. But this time we got hit with updated rolling out. With prior we got a boost while updated started and got demoted some days later. Hope this time is different.

My site has lost about 30% since a few days But also almost all of my competitors Niche is design and marketing

I have seen an increase in impressions on 5 sites. All are showing slightly more impressions in the past 3-4 days

Rankings are down on my site so far.

Lost 50% of my traffic

am i the only one with positive results? =)

Massive improvement for the company site I work for, 125% increase in traffic Sunday vs previous week, large ranking increases - hope it sticks! They seemed to test this two weeks ago, my rankings spiked but it only lasted a few hours and shot straight back down. Rankings seem very similar to then.

Here are some charts from Twitter:

And on the flip side, I'm seeing some sites w/big decreases in visibility. Some of the sites have seen their fair share of volatility during prev broad core updates. Also worth noting that I'm seeing some sites impacted by the Product Reviews Update see big movement. Stay tuned: pic.twitter.com/IGZ2gjS3Mg — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 6, 2021

This affiliate site is going to be excited based on the June update. It's surging after getting hammered by the December broad core update. Some significant ranking changes for important keywords. I'm sure they will be nervous about the July update, which could reverse some of it pic.twitter.com/06ZcUpoYho — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 6, 2021

Continuing my thread of impact based on the June 2021 core update, this reviews site surged on 6/5 after getting hammered by the Dec 2020 core update. It also surged during the Product Reviews Update & now surged more. They are having a good few months. We'll see what July brings pic.twitter.com/fm7gDGUfc5 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 7, 2021

Small one caught the wave pic.twitter.com/0YYmBD90O9 — Alex Birman (@oreshki) June 6, 2021

Starting to see a ~40% increase in organic traffic to a site we've been busting our you-know-whats on for 6+ months.



It's still super early, so hopefully the trend continues.



The work was NOT easy. pic.twitter.com/ZQhpyAvris — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) June 7, 2021

Seeing this Google Broad Core Algorithm on June 6 hit this travel site. Interesting to see the new results above don't match user intent as much as the previous results were. Thinking this will probably be reversed in July. pic.twitter.com/N8fhwaUio2 — Jacob King Stanley (@jacobkstanley) June 7, 2021

Huge Drop in my micro niche blog of Tech pic.twitter.com/vcxPluxz8r — Ashvin Sanghani (@Ashvin1351) June 7, 2021

I track over 20k keywords in the (mostly) local space. Looks like the 2nd largest algo update of the year so far. pic.twitter.com/KiBoSkAXsP — Mike Perez (@highrank) June 7, 2021

So there is movement and for some sites, really big movement.

Here are how the automated tracking tools are pacing right now.

It is interesting to see that some of the tools follow the chatter, where there was a delay from the Google announcement to when SEOs noticed changes on Sunday or so. But some saw changes prior to the chatter from within the industry - makes you wonder.

