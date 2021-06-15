Google: Removing People Also Ask Results Takes Longer Than Removing Normal Search Results

Google's John Mueller said in this past Friday's SEO video hangout that requesting removal of people also ask results in Google takes longer than would the removal of normal search results. He said this is because the people also ask results are from "more indirect information" Google has in its index.

John was asked at the 27:34 mark into that video about a fake Instagram account that was taken down but the people also ask also lists the fake account, John was asked how long will it take to take it down in Google Search?

John said with the people also ask it will take longer. John said you can use the removal tool but while that "might be an option to try out that would remove that individual page from the search results it wouldn't change the the people also ask box for example. That's something that essentially needs to needs more time to be updated in the search results based on kind of the the information that we have from crawling and indexing because it's more indirect information there."

Yes, John said that removals of people also ask results "needs to needs more time to be updated" because those are "based on kind of the the information that we have from crawling and indexing because it's more indirect information there."

Here is how Glenn Gabe summed it up on Twitter:

PAA is tough :) Via @johnmu If a url is removed outside your site & still appears in the SERPs you can use the outdated content tool to have it removed from the SERPs. But that wouldn't change the People Also Ask result, which needs more time to be updated https://t.co/6Yi2efGPoF pic.twitter.com/gsHpGMcCtQ — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 13, 2021

Here is the video embed:

