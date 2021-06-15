Google Dataset Structured Data Adds Funder Property Type

Google has added a new optional property type to the dataset structured data to document who the funders, if any, are for this data. You can define the person or organization that provides financial support for this dataset with this datatype.

Google added this on June 11th, Friday, saying "added a new optional property to the Dataset documentation: funder."

Google explained that funder is "a person or organization that provides financial support for this dataset. To uniquely identify individuals, use ORCID ID as the value of the sameAs property of the Person type. To uniquely identify institutions and organizations, use ROR ID. Example (in JSON-LD format)."

