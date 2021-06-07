Google Tests Magnifying Glass Footer Overlay In Mobile Search

Google is testing displaying a magnifying glass that overlays on the right bottom section of the mobile search results. When you scroll through the mobile search results, this magnifying glass icon shows up that you can click on to refine your query.

This was spotted by Vlad Rappoport and he shared the screenshot with me on Twitter:

I tried to replicate it but I was unable to. Vlad said "Google testing corner placement of a magnifying glass in the SERPs. Pressing on simply let’s you modify your search query."

Google recently tested removing the magnifying glass icon from the desktop search box recently.

Forum discussion at Twitter.