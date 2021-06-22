Google Begins Showing Non AMP Pages In Top Stories Carousel

We expected Google to start showing non-AMP pages in the top stories carousel in mobile search last Thursday. It seems like as of yesterday, Monday afternoon, Google began to show non-AMP pages in the top stories carousel. This was suppose to happen Thursday according to Google but I think it was maybe just a super slow rollout.
Glenn Gabe noticed it on Monday afternoon and posted screenshots of it on Twitter, I was able to replicate it, finally, and here is a screenshot and GIF of it in action:
Notice, some of those listed do not have the AMP badge, and when I clicked on them, they did not go to an AMP page.
Here are more screenshots from Glenn:
Now followed by the second non-AMP url ranking in the Top Stories carousel on mobile that I have seen! Hahaha. I think this is rolling out more widely. This is from @reuters. pic.twitter.com/9KEHE0Jndh— Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 21, 2021
Here are screenshots from others:
Yes starting to show up in India as well pic.twitter.com/vielFq9Nc7— Vishal Marathe (@VishMarathe411) June 21, 2021
If you're a publisher site that hasn't used AMP for whatever reason, pay attention to your traffic this week.— Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) June 21, 2021
Unfortunately, there's no specific way to track Top Stories performance in GA or GSC, but if you filter by Mobile in GSC that's a good starting point.
Another example: https://t.co/zYDSCzpViq pic.twitter.com/rtDXzPRd7O
Keep in mind, many AMP pages will continue to show as long as publishers continue to use AMP.
Forum discussion at Twitter.