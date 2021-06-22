Google Begins Showing Non AMP Pages In Top Stories Carousel

We expected Google to start showing non-AMP pages in the top stories carousel in mobile search last Thursday. It seems like as of yesterday, Monday afternoon, Google began to show non-AMP pages in the top stories carousel. This was suppose to happen Thursday according to Google but I think it was maybe just a super slow rollout.

Glenn Gabe noticed it on Monday afternoon and posted screenshots of it on Twitter, I was able to replicate it, finally, and here is a screenshot and GIF of it in action:

Notice, some of those listed do not have the AMP badge, and when I clicked on them, they did not go to an AMP page.

Here are more screenshots from Glenn:

Now followed by the second non-AMP url ranking in the Top Stories carousel on mobile that I have seen! Hahaha. I think this is rolling out more widely. This is from @reuters. pic.twitter.com/9KEHE0Jndh — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 21, 2021

Here are screenshots from others:

Yes starting to show up in India as well pic.twitter.com/vielFq9Nc7 — Vishal Marathe (@VishMarathe411) June 21, 2021

If you're a publisher site that hasn't used AMP for whatever reason, pay attention to your traffic this week.



Unfortunately, there's no specific way to track Top Stories performance in GA or GSC, but if you filter by Mobile in GSC that's a good starting point.



Another example: https://t.co/zYDSCzpViq pic.twitter.com/rtDXzPRd7O — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) June 21, 2021

Keep in mind, many AMP pages will continue to show as long as publishers continue to use AMP.

