Google Begins Showing Non AMP Pages In Top Stories Carousel

Jun 22, 2021
Google AMP

We expected Google to start showing non-AMP pages in the top stories carousel in mobile search last Thursday. It seems like as of yesterday, Monday afternoon, Google began to show non-AMP pages in the top stories carousel. This was suppose to happen Thursday according to Google but I think it was maybe just a super slow rollout.

Glenn Gabe noticed it on Monday afternoon and posted screenshots of it on Twitter, I was able to replicate it, finally, and here is a screenshot and GIF of it in action:

Notice, some of those listed do not have the AMP badge, and when I clicked on them, they did not go to an AMP page.

Here are more screenshots from Glenn:

Here are screenshots from others:

Keep in mind, many AMP pages will continue to show as long as publishers continue to use AMP.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

