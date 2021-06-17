Now Live: Google My Business Performance Report Direction Requests & Website Visits

Last month we reported that Google updated its documentation to say the new Google My Business performance report will soon have driving direction requests and website visits. Well now, according to Colan Nielsen, Google is rolling out those metrics slowly to businesses.

I personally do not yet see these metrics, but Colan does and he shared these screenshots of it in action in the Local Search Forums - here they are:

Again, I personally do not see it yet, but it does seem to be rolling out.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.