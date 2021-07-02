Newzdash: 12% Of Google Top Stories URLs Are Not AMP

John Shehata shared some data from his Newzdash product showing that the top stories carousel in Google Search broke displaying over 12% of non-AMP URLs for the first time. We expect that figure to grow with the AMP requirement for top stories going away earlier this month.

Here is what John shared on Twitter "non-AMP URLs reach a new high: about 12% of all Top Stories URLs now are non-AMP URLs Non-AMP URLs."

You can see the more real time data on this from John's Newzdash system.

Google's Jeffery Jose said this data makes sense with the removal of the AMP requirment:

Yup. Those are all expected changes as the update rolls out. — Jeffrey Jose (@jeffjose) June 30, 2021

Expect this figure to grow a lot over the rest of the year.

