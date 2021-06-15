Google Launches Search Console Insights After A Year Of Testing

After over a year of testing, Google is taking the Search Console Insights feature out of BETA and officially launching it. Search Console Insights "joins data from both Search Console and Google Analytics with a goal of making it easy to understand your content’s performance."

We first reported about this back in June 2020 and then the following month it was live for a limited number of sites. Now Google is opening it for all over here.

Search Console Insights is a new experience tailored for content creators and publishers and can help them understand how audiences discover their site's content and what resonates with their audiences. This new experience is powered by data from both Google Search Console and Google Analytics. It helps you answer these types of questions:

What are your best performing pieces of content?

How are your new pieces of content performing?

How do people discover your content across the web?

What people search for on Google before they visit your content?

Which article refers users to your website and content?

Here is what it looks like:

You can access it over here and soon Google will add access to this via the iOS Google App Search Console Insights in the account menu under your profile:

You can learn more about this feature over here and over here. But I am sure you just want to get your hands dirty with it and play, so do that over here.

