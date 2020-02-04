February 2020 Google Webmaster Report

The past 30-days or so in the Google webmaster universe was pretty intense. The bigger items were the confirmed and super big January 2020 core update, the favicon and black ad label release on desktop and then a step back on that, and Google deduplicating featured snippets. But there was a lot more than just those three big items.

On the Google search ranking side; we had that January 2020 core update that was pretty big, but we also had many tremors and other unconfirmed updates since then. Forbes may have hit maybe. Plus we saw a lot of request indexing complaints recently.

Google launched favicon and black ad label on desktop, it caused a huge stir, despite being live on mobile for several months. So Google reverted that change and is testing new things. Shortly later, Google began deduplicating featured snippets, you can catch up here on that change.

Google Search Console launched a new removals tools, launched a new color and fixed many bugs. Google dropped support for data-vocabulary.org schema. There is a spike in Google My Business suspensions and just so much more.

The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is still talking about the early February Google update, it seems to have kicked up in the past 24-hours, as expected. But Google has not confirmed it yet.

Here is the more important stories somewhat categorized for the past 30-days:

Google Algorithm Updates:

Google Featured Snippet Deduplication:Google Search Console:Google SEO:Google My Business & Local:Google User Interface:

