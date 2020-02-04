February 2020 Google Webmaster Report

The past 30-days or so in the Google webmaster universe was pretty intense. The bigger items were the confirmed and super big January 2020 core update, the favicon and black ad label release on desktop and then a step back on that, and Google deduplicating featured snippets. But there was a lot more than just those three big items.
On the Google search ranking side; we had that January 2020 core update that was pretty big, but we also had many tremors and other unconfirmed updates since then. Forbes may have hit maybe. Plus we saw a lot of request indexing complaints recently.
Google launched favicon and black ad label on desktop, it caused a huge stir, despite being live on mobile for several months. So Google reverted that change and is testing new things. Shortly later, Google began deduplicating featured snippets, you can catch up here on that change.
Google Search Console launched a new removals tools, launched a new color and fixed many bugs. Google dropped support for data-vocabulary.org schema. There is a spike in Google My Business suspensions and just so much more.
The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is still talking about the early February Google update, it seems to have kicked up in the past 24-hours, as expected. But Google has not confirmed it yet.
And to catch up on last month, see our January report.
Here is the more important stories somewhat categorized for the past 30-days:
Google Algorithm Updates:
- Google January 2020 Core Update Is Live & It's Big
- The Google January 2020 Core Update Is Global
- Google: January 2020 Core Update Mostly Done Rolling Out But Is It?
- SEOs Share Impact Of The Google January 2020 Core Update
- Google January 7th Search Ranking Algorithm Update Early Signals
- A Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update On January 23rd?
- We Got Chatter: Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update & Fluctuations
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update Signals In Early February 2020
- Did Forbes Google Search Traffic Just Completely Die?
- Complaints Of Indexing Issues Via Google Search Console
- Google Now Drops A Site's Normal Snippet When Featured Snippet Is Displayed
- Google Moving Right Side Featured Snippet To Top Position
- Google Right Side Featured Snippet No Longer Deduplicated - For Now...
- Everything You Need To Know About The Google Featured Snippet Deduplication Change
- Google Considers Changes To Image Section In Featured Snippets
- Google May Give Use Featured Snippets Reports In Search Console; Maybe...
- Google Search Console Performance Reports Not Impacted By Featured Snippet Change
- New: Google Search Console Removals Tool
- Google Fixes Search Console Verification Via Tag Manager Bug
- Google Search Console Report Colors Updated
- Bug Alert: Google Search Console Unparsable Structured Data
- Google Search Console Notifications Of Chrome Warnings For Old TLS
- Google Rich Results Test Now Can Show Embedded Resources
- Google Search Console Crawl Stats Report Data Fixed
- Google To Drop Data-Vocabulary On April 6th, All In On Schema.org
- Google Sending data-vocabulary.org Schema Deprecation Notices
- Google Still Does Support Microformats; At Least For Now
- Google: Schema Markup Won't Get Any Easier; Will Get Harder
- Google: Google Assistant Actions Does Not Help You Rank Higher In Search
- Did Google Just Say Links In PDFs Treated As Nofollow Links?
- Google May Have Issues Correctly Indexing Ikea's International Pages
- Google: We Made Significant Updates To Mobile-First Indexing Developer Docs
- The New GoogleBot Dynamic User Agent Names Are Live
- New GoogleBot Username Crawling But Chrome 41 Still Visible For Requesting Resources
- Video: Google Image Search Ranking & Optimization
- Google Indexing Its Own Cache Now Fixed
- Google: As Search Engines Get Better At Intent, Keyword Research Won't Go Away
- Tons Of Google My Business Suspensions
- New: Google My Business Provider
- Google My Business Warning: Unpublished Business Profile Will Be Deleted
- Google My Business Local Listings Showing Massive Photos
- Google Rolls Out Profile Icon To Local Knowledge Panel
- Google Local/Maps With "In Between" Links To Other Businesses
- Google Favicons & Black Ad Label Now Live On Desktop Search
- Google May Revert Favicons & Black Ad Label On The Desktop Search Results
- Google Tests Desktop Results Without Favicons; The Old Design
- Froogle Is Back - Well, Kind Of, With Free Google Popular Product Listings
- Google Dataset Search Is Now Out Of Beta With New Features
- Google Knowledge Panel "See The Connection"
- Google AMP Stories Expands To Animals, Insects & More
Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.