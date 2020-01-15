Google Search Console Notifications Of Chrome Warnings For Old TLS

Google is sending out notifications to webmasters if they are running TLS 1.1 or lower. The notification isn't that Google search will rank the site lower or delist the site but rather Chrome, Google's browser will show a "not secure" warning to users if the site is running anything less than TLS 1.2.

It isn't new that Google Search Console is sending out notices for TLS issues, Google has been doing so since 2017.

Here is what the new one looks like from Barry Adams on Twitter:

Here is what it says:

Starting January 2020, Chrome (version 79) will show a "NOT SECURE" warning for all sites that don’t support TLS 1.2 or higher. In March 2020, Chrome (version 81) will show a full page warning message for these sites. Enable TLS 1.2 or higher on your site to help protect users' data and avoid triggering the new warning.

Some are saying that their sites are on TLS 1.2 and the notice is incorrect. There is a Google Webmaster Help thread with these complaints.

In any event, yes, you should upgrade to TLS 1.2.

