New: Google Search Console Removals Tool

Google has just launched a new tool within the new Google Search Console named the removals tool. This tool lets you temporarily block search results from your site, it shows reported via other Google public removal tools (i.e. Outdated content) and you can manage SafeSearch filtering in this tool.

You should be able to access the tool by clicking here - if it doesn't load for you, then it is still rolling out, give it some time. At 8:28am ET it started to work for me, so hopefully you will see it soon. The full Google help document on this tool is available over here.

Temporary removals

Here is where you can request temporary removals of specific URLs on sites you have verified. Google said there are two types of removal requests available. (1) Temporary remove URL will hide the URL from Google Search results for about six months and clear the cached copy of the page. (2) Clear cache URL clears the cached page and wipes out the page description snippet in Search results until the page is crawled again.

Here are screen shots:

Outdated content

The Outdated content section shows provides information on removal requests made through the public Remove Outdated Content tool, which can be used by anyone (not just site owners) to update search results showing information that is no longer present on a page. Here is a screen shot:

SafeSearch filtering

Often SafeSearch is hard for SEOs and Webmasters to debug. Is my content being blocked because it was tagged as being adult? This tool should help you see that quickly. Google said "The SafeSearch filtering section in Search Console shows a history of pages on your site that were reported by Google users as adult content using the SafeSearch Suggestion tool. URLs submitted using this tool are reviewed, and if Google feels that this content should be filtered from SafeSearch results, these URLs are tagged as adult content."

Here is a screen shot:

Forum discussion at Twitter.