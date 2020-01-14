Google Rich Results Test Now Can Show Embedded Resources

Jan 14, 2020 • 7:46 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google has upgraded the rich results test to show embedded resources. It is beta but it can show external elements included by a page. Here is an example of a page here but you can run it on any page.

Here is Google's announcement with a screen shot:

This can help you do more debugging of issues with search or even your site.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Favicons & Black Ad Label Now Live On Desktop Search
 
blog comments powered by Disqus