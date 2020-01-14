Google Rich Results Test Now Can Show Embedded Resources

Google has upgraded the rich results test to show embedded resources. It is beta but it can show external elements included by a page. Here is an example of a page here but you can run it on any page.
Here is Google's announcement with a screen shot:
New in the Rich Results Test! 📣 The tool now reports unloadable embedded resources, such as external elements included by a page.— Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) January 13, 2020
👩💻 try it out at https://t.co/AGp8xwSsDK
📖 learn more at https://t.co/stGphCujZN pic.twitter.com/3HU0aOOvh6
This can help you do more debugging of issues with search or even your site.
