SEOs Share Impact Of The Google January 2020 Core Update

Just a note, Google said is it mostly done rolling out but we are not too sure if it is mostly done yet...

After 12 Jan 20!

eCommerce Website! pic.twitter.com/uFngcpuC6K — Soham Mulani (@sohammulani17) January 17, 2020

Here are 6 months trends fr 2 of my projects.

The Jan Core Update 2020 looks good to me, one of the sites (an underdog) is on an all-time high & beaten all the competitors. Another (which was growing) saw hope after the Dec'19 fluctuations.

SEO Isn't Dead. Keep Doing Good Things. pic.twitter.com/46CMCMOeum — Shobhit Saxena (@Shobhit22_) January 17, 2020

Here are two sites in the drug/alcohol rehab space.



1st image is a site where we fixed up a ton of technical issues and saw improvements but not a full reversal from 9/24.



The 2nd image is a site we did not touch at all and saw a full reversal from 9/24. pic.twitter.com/gVXCOJL4gB — Rachel Daniel (@RachelH_SEO) January 16, 2020

Site (clean blog with good content and 5K users per day) started to break down on Nov 8th - more and more pages disappeared from the index - almost going zero now. No manual action in GSC, what could this be? 😢 pic.twitter.com/Pp3qQb1HEp — ButchCassidy (@ButchCa30948526) January 16, 2020

Yep, both updates did me a favor :) pic.twitter.com/6MUG6DDDHc — The SEO Elvis (@ProjectElvim) January 16, 2020

Massive uptick on November 8th, fluctutation and peak at 1900/day. Traffic is about 1000/day now.



Not quite sure what to make of it. pic.twitter.com/djgCfkpCGL — Hayim Pinson (@hayimmeanslife) January 16, 2020

I feel not settled yet. Page loads comparing last three days with previous three days. pic.twitter.com/mXmRaEE73V — जगदीश भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@jagdish) January 16, 2020

We are stable and on track. Our normal growth rate is 10% month over month and that is exactly what we are seeing at the moment. pic.twitter.com/3dUfNUyZKW — Abdul Wahab Butt (@abdulisthere) January 17, 2020

I have a site seems to have benefitted. Health / Wellness space pic.twitter.com/oDpvPBY0Vt — Jonathan Saldivar (@JonSaldivar_SEO) January 16, 2020

I definitely did something good. pic.twitter.com/TUxfn0zb5u — The SEO Elvis (@ProjectElvim) January 16, 2020

I have 19 clients that I do SEO for. As of yesterday, I had 11 with a big jump, 7 that stayed level, and 1 that had a big drop. They cover a variety of industries: construction, art, agriculture, machinery, etc. — Doug Kuriger (@DouglasWTI) January 16, 2020

I'm actually seeing a lot more correlation between rankings and search trends. For instance, many food blogs (mainly healthier ones) saw some decline that looks core update related. However, I'm also seeing a seasonal shift that happens this same week. Still analyzing though. — Jeff Hawley (@hashtagjeff) January 16, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner.



These both very large, highly technically complicated sites in different verticals. pic.twitter.com/hzXgJ2dVIH — Dan Leibson (@DanLeibson) January 16, 2020

