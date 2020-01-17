SEOs Share Impact Of The Google January 2020 Core Update

Jan 17, 2020
Yesterday, I asked on Twitter for SEOs to share charts and data on how the Google January 2020 core update had an impact on their web sites or client sites. Here are some of the responses I have received.

Just a note, Google said is it mostly done rolling out but we are not too sure if it is mostly done yet... In any event, here are the responses from the SEO community on the impact felt by this update so far. Again, this is just a small sampling of the true impact, I am working on a larger story for Search Engine Land with a lot more data.

Also note, not all of what was shared with me seem directly related to this January core update:

Again, this is just what was selectively shared with me. There is a lot more to this story than what was shared above.

