New GoogleBot Username Crawling But Chrome 41 Still Visible For Requesting Resources

Bastian Grimm said he is now seeing the new GoogleBot useragent name being used for almost all crawling now. But some are still seeing Google use Chrome 41, not the latest version of Chrome as the useragent. John Mueller from Google said as of now, "the 41 you see is mostly the user-agent used when requesting resources - rendering is done with a modern Chrome version."

Here is John's tweet:

The 41 you see is mostly the user-agent used when requesting resources - rendering is done with a modern Chrome version. We're working on switching all user-agent-strings over to the same version too, but ... some sites aren't that happy with modern Googlebot/Chrome versions :) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 27, 2020

This comes after Bastian posted that he sees mostly the modern Chrome useragent name:

Evergreen Googlebot has been updated to Chrome 79 on the 24th of January 2020 and is now (mostly) using an updated User-Agent string (containing "Chrome/79.0.3945.120") as well. pic.twitter.com/m8doSudyAg — Bastian Grimm (@basgr) January 26, 2020

He also saw a spike in this back earlier this month with the new useragent name.

Interesting that for requesting resources, Google is using the old name still...

