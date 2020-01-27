New GoogleBot Username Crawling But Chrome 41 Still Visible For Requesting Resources

Jan 27, 2020 • 7:34 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Bastian Grimm said he is now seeing the new GoogleBot useragent name being used for almost all crawling now. But some are still seeing Google use Chrome 41, not the latest version of Chrome as the useragent. John Mueller from Google said as of now, "the 41 you see is mostly the user-agent used when requesting resources - rendering is done with a modern Chrome version."

Here is John's tweet:

This comes after Bastian posted that he sees mostly the modern Chrome useragent name:

He also saw a spike in this back earlier this month with the new useragent name.

Interesting that for requesting resources, Google is using the old name still...

Do you see it?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

