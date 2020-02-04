Google Fixes Search Console Verification Via Tag Manager Bug

Google had a bug with the method of verifying your web site or property within Google Search Console through Google Tag Manager. This has now been fixed according to Google and those who had issues might need to now reverify their properties now.

Google said on Twitter "We had an issue with the GTM verification method in Search Console, but it should be solved by now. You might need to re-verify."

We had an issue with the GTM verification method in Search Console, but it should be solved by now. You might need to re-verify. More details on how to verify at https://t.co/OkEwe4YvJv — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) February 3, 2020

Yesterday, I actually investigated this after noticing a comment from Gary Illyes about this:

Let me introduce you to @danielwaisberg who's on johnmu's team sitting next to the Search Console people, and iirc already got some complaints about this last week. — Gary "鯨理／경리" Illyes (@methode) February 3, 2020

I looked through the Google forums and didn't see any widespread complaints. But I suspect a nice percentage of those who verified their sites do not use the Google Tag Manager method.

In any event, it is now fixed.

