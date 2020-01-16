The Google January 2020 Core Update Is Global

Danny Sullivan from Google has confirmed that this January 2020 Core Update is global and pretty much all core updates are global - as we knew already. But it is good to have another confirmation that this past update is a global release.

That means this past update impacts all searches in all regions and in all languages - not just US/English.

Here is Danny Sullivan's confirmation:

It’s a global update. It has (and does always unless we say otherwise) rolled out globally. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) January 16, 2020

So from now on if Google doesn't say it is not a global release, it will always be a global release - unless Google forgets to say otherwise. :)

But in all seriousness, this January core update still seems to be rolling out and is one of the bigger Google algorithm updates I've seen in some time. I hope to have more on this later but it is still rolling out.

Update: This rollout is almost done said Google:

For those who have asked, the update is mostly done, though as with any core update, it may take to two weeks to fully complete. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) January 16, 2020

