The Google January 2020 Core Update Is Global

Jan 16, 2020 • 8:16 am | comments (3) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
Google Globe

Danny Sullivan from Google has confirmed that this January 2020 Core Update is global and pretty much all core updates are global - as we knew already. But it is good to have another confirmation that this past update is a global release.

That means this past update impacts all searches in all regions and in all languages - not just US/English.

Here is Danny Sullivan's confirmation:

So from now on if Google doesn't say it is not a global release, it will always be a global release - unless Google forgets to say otherwise. :)

But in all seriousness, this January core update still seems to be rolling out and is one of the bigger Google algorithm updates I've seen in some time. I hope to have more on this later but it is still rolling out.

Update: This rollout is almost done said Google:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

