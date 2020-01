Google has updated some of the colors used in the Google Search Console reports, such as the performance report. The colors are now a blue, purple, green and orange. The old colors were a blue, light blue, green and purple.

How do you like the change? — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 26, 2020

