Google: We Made Significant Updates To Mobile-First Indexing Developer Docs

Google has announced that it made "significant updates" to its developers documentation on mobile-first indexing. You can see the new docs over here and here is the cached version that is old (updated in October 2019).

Here is Google's announcement:

We made some significant updates to our developers documentation on mobile-first indexing (☎️#⃣1⃣📙?), Whether your site has been moved over already or not, it's worth checking it out 👇https://t.co/yo4mGQZkqh — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) January 22, 2020

I am currently on vacation, so I don't have time to dig through a diff on the changes between the two but thankfully we have Twitter. Aymen Loukil posted the differences he spotted on Twitter. Here are the updates he found:

Focus on having "same content" on Mobile VS Desktop

Same meta robots

No interaction based lazyload

Resources must be crawlable

Same structured data on both versions

URLs in Mobile structured data must point out to mobile ones

Same meta tags [title, description]

High Quality images

Persistant images URLs

Same alt text for mobile/Desktop images

Use supported video formats

Don't put the video in the bottom of the page

Here are best practices for separate URLs (m dot):

Mobile version shouldn't give an error

No fragment URLs for Mobile

No one for many mobile URL

Verify both versions on Search Console

Same robots.txt file

Correct Canonical and Hreflang implementation

Aymen added more, but here is where he started posting this:

Thanks Aymen!

