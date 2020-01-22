Google: We Made Significant Updates To Mobile-First Indexing Developer Docs

Google has announced that it made "significant updates" to its developers documentation on mobile-first indexing. You can see the new docs over here and here is the cached version that is old (updated in October 2019).
Here is Google's announcement:
We made some significant updates to our developers documentation on mobile-first indexing (☎️#⃣1⃣📙?), Whether your site has been moved over already or not, it's worth checking it out 👇https://t.co/yo4mGQZkqh— Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) January 22, 2020
I am currently on vacation, so I don't have time to dig through a diff on the changes between the two but thankfully we have Twitter. Aymen Loukil posted the differences he spotted on Twitter. Here are the updates he found:
- Focus on having "same content" on Mobile VS Desktop
- Same meta robots
- No interaction based lazyload
- Resources must be crawlable
- Same structured data on both versions
- URLs in Mobile structured data must point out to mobile ones
- Same meta tags [title, description]
- High Quality images
- Persistant images URLs
- Same alt text for mobile/Desktop images
- Use supported video formats
- Don't put the video in the bottom of the page
Here are best practices for separate URLs (m dot):
- Mobile version shouldn't give an error
- No fragment URLs for Mobile
- No one for many mobile URL
- Verify both versions on Search Console
- Same robots.txt file
- Correct Canonical and Hreflang implementation
Aymen added more, but here is where he started posting this:
[Thread] New details from @googlewmc on Mobile-first indexing best practices ! They added :— Aymen Loukil (@LoukilAymen) January 22, 2020
Thanks Aymen!
