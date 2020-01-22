Google: We Made Significant Updates To Mobile-First Indexing Developer Docs

Jan 22, 2020 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google has announced that it made "significant updates" to its developers documentation on mobile-first indexing. You can see the new docs over here and here is the cached version that is old (updated in October 2019).

Here is Google's announcement:

I am currently on vacation, so I don't have time to dig through a diff on the changes between the two but thankfully we have Twitter. Aymen Loukil posted the differences he spotted on Twitter. Here are the updates he found:

  • Focus on having "same content" on Mobile VS Desktop
  • Same meta robots
  • No interaction based lazyload
  • Resources must be crawlable
  • Same structured data on both versions
  • URLs in Mobile structured data must point out to mobile ones
  • Same meta tags [title, description]
  • High Quality images
  • Persistant images URLs
  • Same alt text for mobile/Desktop images
  • Use supported video formats
  • Don't put the video in the bottom of the page

Here are best practices for separate URLs (m dot):

  • Mobile version shouldn't give an error
  • No fragment URLs for Mobile
  • No one for many mobile URL
  • Verify both versions on Search Console
  • Same robots.txt file
  • Correct Canonical and Hreflang implementation

Aymen added more, but here is where he started posting this:

Thanks Aymen!

Forum discussion at Twitter.

