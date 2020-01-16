Froogle Is Back - Well, Kind Of, With Free Google Popular Product Listings

Remember Froogle, Google's free product search engines from the early 2000s? Well, Google eventually turned all of product search into a Google Ads paid search product. But now, Google is bringing back free product search in the form of "popular products."

Google is now rolling out the ability to see popular products from your web sites for free. Google said searchers will "begin to see clothes, shoes and accessories from across the web in one place on Search on your mobile device, so you can easily browse lots of different stores and brands at once."

Here is what it looks like:

You can get your products into this by using the Merchant Center product feed. You can also try to use product structured markup and Google may surface your products here as well. Google said "Just as we don't charge sites to be part of the Google Search index, participating retailers appear in this new feature for free. Retailers can learn more about what types of products are eligible to appear in this shopping experience on Search."

Remind you of the old Froogle? Nah...

