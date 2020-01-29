Google Right Side Featured Snippet No Longer Deduplicated - For Now...

Jan 29, 2020 • 7:16 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google has come through and has now stopped deduplicating the featured snippets that show up on the right side. That is until Google moves the right side featured snippets to the top left position. Google said they would do this temporarily until Google does move those featured snippets.

Previously, with the deduplication of featured snippets, you would not see the ipostal1.com URL on the left side like that. And you won't see that if the featured snippet was at the top, you are only now seeing this because the featured snippet is on the right side of the page.

This went live super early this morning, maybe around 2am ET. Heba Said posted around 2am about this:

Brodie Clark and Saijo George posted just a bit before 2am:

Again, this should be how things are until Google moves the right side snippets to the left position.

