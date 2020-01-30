Google Considers Changes To Image Section In Featured Snippets

Danny Sullivan from Google said on Twitter that Google has "heard the feedback" around the "image issue" with featured snippets. He added "I especially push for improvement here." Google seems like they are looking into how they can make changes there, so I wouldn't be shocked if you see tests around images in featured snippets in the coming months.

With the deduplicating featured snippet change Google pushed out the other week, there has been a lot of confusion. But if a featured snippet shows an image from a different web site, that URL will not be deduplicated.

Robert Watts, and others, complained about the image and the confusion around the image being associated with a featured snippet from a different site. He said:

1/ The layout is often an issue as are the images associated. The images often go to other domains or are misrepresentative to the query or brand. Add clearer differentials, place the url above the text, where FAQ or other schema exist, explore integrations there. Site links etc — Robert (@robwatts) January 30, 2020

Danny responded to that saying:

The image issue, we’ve heard the feedback on that. I especially push for improvement here. Some of the others, I’ll pass them on, but adding them might be simply be turning featured snippets into regular listings which doesn’t help the format do the intent— highlight a page... — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) January 30, 2020

So will changes come? Probably expect some new tests in the coming months but who knows...

Forum discussion at Twitter.