Google Considers Changes To Image Section In Featured Snippets

Jan 30, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Danny Sullivan from Google said on Twitter that Google has "heard the feedback" around the "image issue" with featured snippets. He added "I especially push for improvement here." Google seems like they are looking into how they can make changes there, so I wouldn't be shocked if you see tests around images in featured snippets in the coming months.

With the deduplicating featured snippet change Google pushed out the other week, there has been a lot of confusion. But if a featured snippet shows an image from a different web site, that URL will not be deduplicated.

Robert Watts, and others, complained about the image and the confusion around the image being associated with a featured snippet from a different site. He said:

Danny responded to that saying:

So will changes come? Probably expect some new tests in the coming months but who knows...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Ads Switches To Standard Delivery For All Campaign Types
 
blog comments powered by Disqus