Daily Search Forum Recap: February 4, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

February 2020 Google Webmaster Report

The past 30-days or so in the Google webmaster universe was pretty intense. The bigger items were the confirmed and super big January 2020 core update, the favicon and black ad label release on desktop and then a step back on that, and Google deduplicating featured snippets. But there was a lot more than just those three big items.

The past 30-days or so in the Google webmaster universe was pretty intense. The bigger items were the confirmed and super big January 2020 core update, the favicon and black ad label release on desktop and then a step back on that, and Google deduplicating featured snippets. But there was a lot more than just those three big items. Google My Business Warning: Unpublished Business Profile Will Be Deleted

Google has been sending out email notices to Google My Business users that their unpublished business profiles will be deleted within 30 days. Most of the time this is fine, but if you do not want your unpublished listing to be deleted, then you must verify the listing within 30 days.

Google has been sending out email notices to Google My Business users that their unpublished business profiles will be deleted within 30 days. Most of the time this is fine, but if you do not want your unpublished listing to be deleted, then you must verify the listing within 30 days. Google: If You Need To Manually Submit Pages To Index Then You Need To Improve Site Quality

With the Google Search Console manual submission issues with getting pages into the index, John Mueller from Google said on Twitter "If your site relies on manual index submission for normal content, you need to significantly improve your site."

With the Google Search Console manual submission issues with getting pages into the index, John Mueller from Google said on Twitter "If your site relies on manual index submission for normal content, you need to significantly improve your site." Google Knowledge Panel "See The Connection"

Google is showing "see the connection" on some knowledge panels for famous people. This reminds me of the Google bacon number feature from years ago but different. Here you can see Google showing a box to see the connection between the person you searched for and someone else.

Google is showing "see the connection" on some knowledge panels for famous people. This reminds me of the Google bacon number feature from years ago but different. Here you can see Google showing a box to see the connection between the person you searched for and someone else. Google Fixes Search Console Verification Via Tag Manager Bug

Google had a bug with the method of verifying your web site or property within Google Search Console through Google Tag Manager. This has now been fixed according to Google and those who had issues might need to now reverify their properties now.

Google had a bug with the method of verifying your web site or property within Google Search Console through Google Tag Manager. This has now been fixed according to Google and those who had issues might need to now reverify their properties now. Astronauts Visit Google Chicago

Here is a photo of someone who looks like that myth buster guy dressed up in a NASA space suit. In fact, supposedly Google hosted an event in the Chicago office where astronauts attended. The event O

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Using Community Visualizations in Google Data Studio, Bounteous

Industry & Business

Links & Promotion Building

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search