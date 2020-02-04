Google Knowledge Panel "See The Connection"

Google is showing "see the connection" on some knowledge panels for famous people. This reminds me of the Google bacon number feature from years ago but different. Here you can see Google showing a box to see the connection between the person you searched for and someone else.

Brian Freiesleben posted this screen shot on Twitter:

Then when you click on it, it shows you an answer with both people:

How does it work? Brian said you search for a celebrity then select another celebrity from the People Also Search For.

