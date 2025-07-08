Google Ads To Update Its Political Content Policy

Google will be updating its political content policy this month, if not already. Specifically, the content on the Google Ads Political content policy page and Election Ads verification page will be revised.

Google said, "The updates include adjustments to ad format eligibility, revised guidance on election ads disclosures, and additional options for verification documents and revocation requests."

"Changes will also be made to the presentation, wording and layout of the policy page," Google added.

So if you do any political advertising on Google Ads, maybe keep an eye on those two policy pages for updates. I don't see many changes on the Political content policy page yet - although there are a few wording changes there. The Election Ads verification page seems to be updated from a month ago.

Forum discussion at X.