Google Indexing Its Own Cache Now Fixed

Gary Illyes from Google said it has fixed an issue with the search engine indexing its own cache pages. It took a few weeks after it was reported but Gary said it should be fixed. I checked just now and it was not fixed but maybe the fix takes time to fully roll out.

Here is a screen shot of this happening right now when searching for [site:webcache.googleusercontent.com]:

Now, this was reported back on December 28th:

Did you know that sometimes the Google Bot crawls and indexes the Google Cache?🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6bAkia6FFS — ⓂⒶⓁⓉⒺ ⓁⒶⓃⒹⓌⒺⒽⓇ (@MalteLandwehr) December 28, 2019

In any event, Gary from Google said on Twitter "fixed. thanks for the report." He added, "ps: nothing here is a 'quick fix'. also, we don't care about crawl budget."

Again, I personally see the cache pages still in the index but it can take time to roll out this fix.

I added a proper robots.txt file. That's the fix — Gary "鯨理／경리" Illyes (@methode) January 13, 2020

If you go to webcache.googleusercontent.com/robots.txt you can now see the disallow.

The note about crawl budget is that Google itself from its own SEO purposes, does not care about crawl budget.

