Google May Revert Favicons & Black Ad Label On The Desktop Search Results

A couple weeks ago, Google launched the mobile search interface design it had since May 2019 on desktop. It brought the favicons to the snippets and the black ad label for the desktop search ads. This design release, like the mobile released caused a huge number of complaints within the search community but more importantly, unlike with the mobile release, it caused a huge number of complaints outside of the search community.

Because of that, Google has said they may (or may not) revert this change. For now, Google said they will continue to experiment new changes and may remove the favicons and/or black ad labels on desktop search based on those tests. In fact, Google began testing these changes on Friday as we reported.

Here is what Google said on Friday afternoon:

Our experimenting will begin today. Over the coming weeks, while we test, some might not see favicons while some might see them in different placements as we look to bring a modern look to desktop…. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) January 24, 2020

Here’s our full statement on why we’re going to experiment further. Our early tests of the design for desktop were positive. But we appreciate the feedback, the trust people place in Google, and we’re dedicating to improving the experience. pic.twitter.com/gy9PwcLqHj — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) January 24, 2020

And yes, many are seeing Google do tests around this since Friday through today and probably going forward for a few weeks as Google said:

@CyrusShepard Seems like even Google feel bad how you look in the favicon😄. they seem like testing SERP without favicon. @rustybrick https://t.co/4zi2qoNW24 pic.twitter.com/diHAsGsj3B — Sudhir Singh (@WebSudhir) January 26, 2020

Are Google testing removing the favicons so soon? @rustybrick



I kinda miss them now...I'm such a fickle beast 🙈 pic.twitter.com/opMf7yqJID — Will O'Hara 👨🏽‍💻 (@willohara) January 24, 2020

So expect a lot of changes over the next few weeks and I am super curious what the final outcome will be...

