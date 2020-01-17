Google: January 2020 Core Update Mostly Done Rolling Out But Is It?

Google has said that the January 2020 core update is "mostly done" when I and others asked if it was done rolling out. Google said "the update is mostly done, though as with any core update, it may take to two weeks to fully complete." But is it?

For those who have asked, the update is mostly done, though as with any core update, it may take to two weeks to fully complete. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) January 16, 2020

Most data providers seem to show and even tell me directly via email that the update is still going on and still going strong. SearchMetrics, Moz, RankRanger, all of them, are still seeing and also showing us huge fluctuations and changes in the Google search results even as of this morning. So maybe it is just about done but not yet?

The only tools showing a slow down is RankRanger and maybe SEMRush. But both are still showing significant fluctuations. Maybe there is a delay in the data and processing, I do not know how quickly these tools process things.

But Marcus Tober from Search Metrics is still processing and getting data coming in and he said "the recent data from this night. As I see data from large clients (90 million impressions per month), the update does not seem to be fully rolled out."

Anyway - just keep this in mind - it might still be rolling out in a big way. But I suspect it to die down within the next 48-hours.

