Google seems to have fixed the stalled data in the crawl stats report within Google Search Console. A couple of days ago we reported that it was stuck at December 30th, but as of this morning, it has now been updated to show data as recent as a few days ago - which is normal.

Here is an updated screen shot of this report:

A three-day delay is a normal delay for these reports in Google Search Console - so all is normal again with this report.

Forum discussion at Twitter.