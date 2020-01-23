Google Now Drops A Site's Normal Snippet When Featured Snippet Is Displayed

Jan 23, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
In November 2019 we saw Google testing removing the normal snippet from the Google search results when Google shows a featured snippet for that site/URL. Well after numerous tests, Google has launched this yesterday and is no longer showing a featured snippet and at the same time the same URL in the main web search results.

Danny Sullivan from Google confirmed this on Twitter saying "If a web page listing is elevated into the featured snippet position, we no longer repeat the listing in the search results. This declutters the results & helps users locate relevant information more easily. Featured snippets count as one of the ten web page listings we show."

This was a response to this tweet:

This rolled out fully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020:

Like I said when Google was testing this in November, "I don't think the SEO community would be happy if Google did this. However, it might feel redundant to the searcher, so I can see why Google would do this."

Here is almost everything said about this change from Google:

If your image is displayed in the featured snippet, then this does not count. It is only if your content is displayed in the featured snippet. And no, this doesn't include people also ask or or related features:

Google now shows 10 results, well, Google always showed 10 results (sometimes they don't but you know). The featured snippet was position zero, not position one, so it is not part of the 10 results:

This is a deduplication effort - which is what I felt Google was testing months ago:

Mobile and desktop changes:

Related to the knowledge panel:

There should have been a bit of warning about this (but hey, we saw Google testing it):

Things may change again in the future:

Top stories are not dedupped:

SEOs are upset about this, as we expected. Google doesn't seem to understand why?

Finally, if you do not like it, you can opt out of featured snippets for your site, if you want.

That is much, not all, of what Google communicated on this change.

Again, I am not surprised Google made this change. I am honestly surprised it took Google this long to do it. I do understand why SEOs are upset.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

