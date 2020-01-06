January 2020 Google Webmaster Report

Here is the first Google webmaster report of 2020, the January 2020 report is pretty packed. We had Google confirm in December that there was a local search update in November, now local search uses neural matching. BERT rolled out internationally in December throughout Google search. We had numerous unconfirmed Google search algorithm updates throughout December as well. One may have been related or associated with confusion with a Google Analytics bug but we are not sure.

Google News no longer needs content from Google News publishes, it can source it from the web in general. The new GoogleBot name started to roll out this past month. Google Search Console improved the messaging interface, discover reports are fast and there were numerous bugs throughout the month with Search Console.

Oh and Larry and Sergey had enough - they have stepped down from their roles and made Sundar CEO of it all.

Here is last month's recap if you missed that. Here is the stories somewhat categorized for the past 30-days:

Google Algorithm Updates:

Google SEO:Google Search Console & Analytics:Google Local:Google User Interface & Search Changes:Google Business:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.